Comparing AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.40%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,563.23 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.73

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AIkido Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Free Report)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.