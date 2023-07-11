Comparing Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) & Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Exploration and Texas Pacific Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Exploration N/A N/A N/A Texas Pacific Land 65.28% 58.62% 50.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Exploration and Texas Pacific Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Exploration N/A N/A N/A C($0.04) -6.53 Texas Pacific Land $667.42 million 15.54 $446.36 million $56.37 23.93

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Exploration. Arrow Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.3% of Arrow Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arrow Exploration and Texas Pacific Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Pacific Land 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrow Exploration currently has a consensus price target of C$39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,233.33%. Texas Pacific Land has a consensus price target of $1,378.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Arrow Exploration’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrow Exploration is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats Arrow Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas. In addition, this segment engages in easements and commercial leases activities, such as oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility easements, and subsurface wellbore easements. Further, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche. Its Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water gathering/treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds royalties for water sourced from its land. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.