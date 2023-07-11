Comparing United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Century Communities 9.80% 20.31% 11.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Homes Group and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

Century Communities has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than United Homes Group.

This table compares United Homes Group and Century Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Century Communities $4.51 billion 0.52 $525.13 million $12.73 5.76

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Century Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Communities beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc. designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

