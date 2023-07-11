Computer Modelling Group (CMDXF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Computer Modelling Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A Computer Modelling Group Competitors -31.49% -248.60% -7.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Modelling Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A 15.08 Computer Modelling Group Competitors $421.17 million -$10.51 million 589.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Computer Modelling Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Computer Modelling Group. Computer Modelling Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Computer Modelling Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Modelling Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Computer Modelling Group Competitors 380 1494 3441 60 2.59

Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Computer Modelling Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Modelling Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Computer Modelling Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Computer Modelling Group pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Computer Modelling Group peers beat Computer Modelling Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.