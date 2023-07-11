Contrasting Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Free Report) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Promotora de Informaciones alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Adeia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $862.95 million 0.33 -$126.01 million N/A N/A Adeia $438.93 million 2.71 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.92

Profitability

Promotora de Informaciones has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia.

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Promotora de Informaciones and Adeia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.88%. Given Adeia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adeia beats Promotora de Informaciones on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

(Get Free Report)

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services. It also offers technology, training, and assessment services to schools, teachers, and students, as well as advisory services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of radio broadcasting stations; and a range of activities and events, including concerts, festivals, music awards, debates, and conferences. Further, it sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising and promotions services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.