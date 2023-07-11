Contrasting Evolva (ELVAF) & Its Peers

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Free Report) is one of 383 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolva to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolva and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 634 1512 4604 61 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 106.45%. Given Evolva’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Evolva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -11,657.68% -99.54% -24.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolva and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $107.40 million -$10.53 million 22.14

Evolva’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolva competitors beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

