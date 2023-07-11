Contrasting HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Capital and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 1 3 2 0 2.17 HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than HORIBA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 3.58 -$30.38 million ($0.06) -241.46 HORIBA $2.04 billion N/A $193.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Trinity Capital and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 0.76% 16.11% 6.79% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats HORIBA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

About HORIBA

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.