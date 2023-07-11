Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $527.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

