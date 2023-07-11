CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

