Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 4,329 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,452,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.