Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 814,960 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $23,399,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $12,560,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

