Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

