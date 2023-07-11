Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

