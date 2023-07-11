Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $327,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 24.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 920.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $877.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

