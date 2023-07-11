Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $661,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

