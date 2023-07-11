Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

