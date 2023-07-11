Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $253.13.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

