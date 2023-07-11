Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,947 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.