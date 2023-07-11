Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

