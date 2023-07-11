Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 65,306 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,306 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

