Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 966 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $79.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

