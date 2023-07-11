Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $12.15 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $12.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $517.04 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.50 and its 200 day moving average is $456.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

