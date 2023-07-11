Critical Comparison: CISO Global (OTC:CISO) & The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

CISO Global (OTC:CISO – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CISO Global and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

CISO Global presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,410.04%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given CISO Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CISO Global is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.0% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CISO Global and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -119.09% -89.29% -64.11% The Hackett Group 13.29% 32.61% 17.92%

Risk and Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.66 -$33.78 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $293.74 million 2.04 $40.80 million $1.25 17.63

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats CISO Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

