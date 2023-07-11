Critical Comparison: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million 20.21 $11.48 million $0.04 350.34 Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.18 -$18.02 million ($0.70) -1.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73% Jianpu Technology -9.41% -22.86% -10.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Jianpu Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

