Critical Contrast: IDW Media (IDWM) vs. Its Rivals

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 196 431 598 15 2.35

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 69.13%. Given IDW Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -20.06% -42.82% -6.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares IDW Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.70 IDW Media Competitors $1.25 billion $248.62 million 2.77

IDW Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IDW Media peers beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.