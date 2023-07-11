Critical Survey: Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) & Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) and Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Transocean alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Shelf Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -34.53% -6.80% -3.62% Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 4 7 0 2.64 Shelf Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Transocean and Shelf Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Transocean currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Shelf Drilling.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Shelf Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.58 billion 2.38 -$621.00 million ($1.26) -6.34 Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shelf Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Summary

Transocean beats Shelf Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Shelf Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells. It serves government owned or controlled energy companies, and publicly listed global integrated oil companies or independent exploration and production companies. The company owns various independent-leg cantilever jack-up rigs. Shelf Drilling, Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.