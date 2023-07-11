CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $32,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

