Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 131,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 430,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

