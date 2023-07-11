CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

