CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

