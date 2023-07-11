Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

