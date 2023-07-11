Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average is $232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

