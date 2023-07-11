Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 373 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares worth $42,929,683. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.