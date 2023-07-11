Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 49.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile



Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

