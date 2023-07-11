Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,632 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

