Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $14,816,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

