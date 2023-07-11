Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $335.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

