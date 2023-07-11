Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

