Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

