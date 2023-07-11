Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

META has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.74.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.