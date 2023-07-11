Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,938 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFS opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

