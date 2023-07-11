Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

