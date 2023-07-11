D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

