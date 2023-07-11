D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of ITW opened at $248.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

