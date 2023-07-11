D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 117,476 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 117,476 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

