D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,659 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

