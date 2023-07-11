D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,001 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 640,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,031 shares of company stock worth $20,758,702 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

