Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of DRI opened at $165.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

