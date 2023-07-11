Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

