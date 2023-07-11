Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $406.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

